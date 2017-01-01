Chicken Pita Sandwich

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving (2 stuffed pita halves)
This easy sandwich will fill you up with lean protein, along with a hearty 5 grams of fiber from the whole-grain pita and veggies that you stuff inside. Use precooked chicken strips or rotisserie chicken to save time.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup baby spinach
  • 4 ounces cooked skinless, boneless chicken
  • 1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat Italian vinaigrette
  • 1 (6-inch) whole-grain pita, cut in half

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 95mg
  • Sodium per serving 670mg
  • Rs per serving 1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine spinach, chicken, bell pepper, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.

Step 2

Serve in pita halves.

