- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 95mg
- Sodium per serving 670mg
- Rs per serving 1g
Chicken Pita Sandwich
Quentin Bacon
This easy sandwich will fill you up with lean protein, along with a hearty 5 grams of fiber from the whole-grain pita and veggies that you stuff inside. Use precooked chicken strips or rotisserie chicken to save time.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine spinach, chicken, bell pepper, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.
Step 2
Serve in pita halves.
The CarbLovers Diet