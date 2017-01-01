- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 760mg
- Rs per serving 2.1g
Big Chopped Salad
Photo: Quentin Bacon
You can build this at any salad bar or make it yourself from ingredients you have at home. This salad provides nearly half your daily fiber, thanks in part to the garbanzo beans.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 7 ingredients (through cranberries) in a large bowl.
Step 2
Toss with vinaigrette and serve.
The CarbLovers Diet