Big Chopped Salad

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

You can build this at any salad bar or make it yourself from ingredients you have at home. This salad provides nearly half your daily fiber, thanks in part to the garbanzo beans.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/2 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons dried cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat balsamic vinaigrette

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 760mg
  • Rs per serving 2.1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 7 ingredients (through cranberries) in a large bowl.

Step 2

Toss with vinaigrette and serve.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up