- Calories per serving 300
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Sodium per serving 170mg
- Rs per serving 4.7g
Banana Shake
Need a Resistant Starch shortcut? Eat a banana. They’re the secret reason this shake is such a slimming way to start your morning. If you are not a breakfast eater, shakes are also an easy way to get the Resistant Starch you need without feeling stuffed.
Place all ingredients in a blender; process until smooth.
