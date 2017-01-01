Grilled Bison Kebabs over Minted Peas

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 kebabs and 1/4 peas and sauce)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Delicious bison gets the skewer treatment and is then paired with an easy dipping sauce. Minted peas complete the Greek-inspired meal.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 4 tablespoons chopped mint, divided
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 pound ground bison
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen peas, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 231
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 366mg
  • Calcium per serving 82mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak 12 wooden skewers 20 minutes.

Step 2

Whisk together yogurt, 2 tablespoons mint, feta, garlic, lemon juice, and zest. Cover and chill.

Step 3

Mix parsley and next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Form into 12 balls; thread onto skewers. Shape into ovals.

Step 4

Coat grill pan with cooking spray; preheat over medium-high heat. Cook kebabs, turning, 4 minutes for medium.

Step 5

Coat nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook onion 2 minutes. Stir in peas; cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons mint.

Step 6

Divide vegetables and skewers among 4 plates. Serve with yogurt sauce.

Read More

