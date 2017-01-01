Fudgy Pops

Place chocolate into a medium glass mixing bowl; set aside. Sprinkle gelatin over 2 tablespoons cold water in a small dish; set aside. Combine milk, sugar, and cocoa powder in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk constantly until cocoa is dissolved and mixture comes to a simmer. Remove from heat, and pour over the chocolate. Let stand for 2 minutes, then whisk gently until all chocolate is melted. Whisk in vanilla extract, almond extract, and the gelatin mixture. Portion the mixture evenly among 4 (4-ounce) molds (1/2 cup liquid per mold), and place in the freezer. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.