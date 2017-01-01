Mini PB&J Cupcakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Place 35 miniature muffin cup liners in miniature muffin tin.

Step 2 Place flours in a medium bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.

Step 3 Whisk butter and oil in a bowl. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4 Fill liners three-quarters full, and bake in middle of oven about 15 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool.

Step 5 Pipe about 1 tablespoon of grape jelly into tops of cupcakes with a round-tipped pastry bag.