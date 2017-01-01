Choco-Sour Cream Cupcakes

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 15 regular cupcakes (serving size: 1 cupcake)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This recipe uses Milk Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 cup light sour cream
  • 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 272
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 5.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 187mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place 15 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.

Step 2

Whisk together first 5 ingredients. Sift mixture through sieve into a bowl; discard any lumps.

Step 3

Add chocolate, butter, and cocoa to a large heatproof bowl, and pour 1/2 cup boiling water on top. Let sit 2 minutes, and whisk until smooth. Add sour cream, buttermilk, and eggs, whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4

Divide batter among liners; bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool. Frost cakes.

