- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 16.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 6.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 282mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Red Velvet Cupcakes
Give red velvet cupcakes a citrusy twist by topping with Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting.
Tangy buttermilk and a hint of cocoa give these classic cakes their signature flavor, while the low-fat cream cheese frosting adds a decadent touch without all the calories.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Place 12 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.
Place flours in a bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.
Whisk butter and oil in a bowl. Add buttermilk and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.
Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Pipe frosting on cakes with a star-tipped pastry bag.
Skinny it up! Skip the frosting for a 216-calorie treat.