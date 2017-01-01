- Calories per serving 142
- Fat per serving 6.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 2.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 96mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Coconut-Lemon Minis
Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place 38 miniature muffin cup liners in miniature muffin tin.
Step 2
Place flours in a bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl. Stir in coconut and lemon zest.
Step 3
Whisk butter and oil. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through coconut extract), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.
Step 4
Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to wire rack to cool.
Step 5
Frost cakes, and garnish with toasted coconut.