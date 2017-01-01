Coconut-Lemon Minis

Place flours in a bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl. Stir in coconut and lemon zest.

Whisk butter and oil. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through coconut extract), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4

Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to wire rack to cool.