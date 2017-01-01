Teriyaki Chicken and Soba Noodles

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
29 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces chicken, 1/2 cup noodles, 1 cup vegetables, plus broth)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This Asian-inspired dish is quick, easy, and tasteful.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium teriyaki sauce, divided
  • 2 cups less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 7 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps thinly sliced
  • 3 carrots, julienned (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 5 ounces uncooked soba noodles
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 radishes, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 348
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 543mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Marinate chicken in 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat an oiled grill or grill pan. Grill chicken over medium heat, turning once, for 15 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to cutting board, and tent with foil; let stand.

Step 3

Combine broth, water, ginger, garlic, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoon teriyaki sauce in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add mushrooms, carrots, and scallions; simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Boil soba for 4 minutes or until just tender. Drain and divide among serving bowls. Stir sesame oil, basil, and cilantro into broth; divide among bowls. Slice chicken, and add to bowls along with radishes.

