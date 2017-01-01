Teriyaki Chicken and Soba Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Marinate chicken in 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat an oiled grill or grill pan. Grill chicken over medium heat, turning once, for 15 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to cutting board, and tent with foil; let stand.

Step 3 Combine broth, water, ginger, garlic, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoon teriyaki sauce in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add mushrooms, carrots, and scallions; simmer for 10 minutes.