- Calories per serving 282
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 126mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 451mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Citrusy Shrimp with Asparagus
Make a quick and easy shrimp dinner by marinating shrimp in lemon juice and lime juice, grilling, and serving on top of couscous and fresh asparagus.
How to Make It
Bring 2 cups water to a boil in medium saucepan. Remove from heat, and stir in couscous; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; stir in 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.
Bring another pan of water to a boil.
Meanwhile, toss shrimp in 1 tablespoon each lemon and lime juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, garlic, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Marinate for 5 minutes.
Preheat grill pan or grill. Lightly coat with cooking spray; grill shrimp, turning once, 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Cover and keep warm.
When water is boiling, add asparagus, and cook 3 minutes or until just tender. Drain, and cover.
Whisk together honey, chives, and remaining lemon juice and olive oil.
Arrange couscous and asparagus on serving plates, and top with shrimp. Drizzle with dressing.