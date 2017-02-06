- Calories per serving 307
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 67g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 33mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 35mg
- Calcium per serving 194mg
Double C Smoothie
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Purée papaya in a blender with frozen yogurt, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, and lime juice. Pour into a chilled serving glass.
Step 2
Rinse blender, and purée kiwifruit, reserving 1 slice, with remaining 1/2 tablespoon agave until smooth. Spoon on top of papaya mixture, and garnish with kiwifruit slice; serve.