Double C Smoothie

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 smoothie (about 1 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 small (9-ounce) papaya (preferably strawberry variety), peeled and chopped
  • 1/4 cup vanilla low-fat frozen yogurt or kefir
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light agave nectar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 chopped peeled kiwifruit, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 67g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 35mg
  • Calcium per serving 194mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Purée papaya in a blender with frozen yogurt, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, and lime juice. Pour into a chilled serving glass.

Step 2

Rinse blender, and purée kiwifruit, reserving 1 slice, with remaining 1/2 tablespoon agave until smooth. Spoon on top of papaya mixture, and garnish with kiwifruit slice; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up