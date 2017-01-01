- Calories per serving 304
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 83mg
- Calcium per serving 236mg
Banana-Maple Smoothie
Kate Sears
For a quick and easy breakfast option, blend this up in the morning for a healthy dose of potassium.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Purée all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass, and garnish with toasted pecans and grated nutmeg; serve.