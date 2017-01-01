- Calories per serving 288
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 75mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Sunrise Smoothie Parfait
Kate Sears
This cool and fruity smoothie parfait makes the perfect summertime dessert. Combining great nutrition with even better flavor, this one-of-a-kind Sunrise Smoothie Parfait will leave you impressed.
How to Make It
Step 1
Purée first 4 ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass.
Step 2
Rinse blender, and purée mango with ice, lime juice, and wheat germ until smooth. Spoon over the blueberry mixture.
Step 3
Rinse blender again; purée pineapple with remaining ingredients until smooth. Spoon into glass over mango mixture; serve.