Chopped Greek Salad

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 1/2 cups salad, 1/2 pita, and 1 1/4 tablespoons dressing)
March 2016

Add Greek style to a tossed veggie salad by tossing in olives, feta cheese, mint and a tangy olive oil vinaigrette.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 heads hearts of Romaine, chopped (about 12 cups)
  • 1 cup canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, diced (about 1 cup)
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1/2 small red onion, chopped
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 2 whole-wheat pitas, toasted and halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 537mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together the first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil until well-combined.

Step 2

Place romaine in large serving bowl. Arrange chickpeas and next 6 ingredients (through feta) on top in sections. Sprinkle mint leaves over the salad. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving, and toss. Serve with toasted pita halves.

