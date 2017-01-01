Parmesan and Herb Cheese Straws

Photo: Kate Sears
Yield
Makes 24 servings (serving size: 1 cheese straw)
Gail Simmons
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 egg white
  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 2 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 53
  • Fat per serving 3g

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°; place a rack in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk egg white in a small bowl. Unfold puff pastry sheet on lightly floured surface, and roll out to a 12- x 13-inch rectangle; brush with egg white. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh thyme, and chopped fresh parsley over half of the rectangle, and fold the other half on top. Roll out pastry slightly (rectangle should be about 12 1/2 x 7 1/2 inches). Brush with remaining egg white, and sprinkle with sea salt. Place pastry on a baking sheet and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes. Trim the ends of the rectangle to make even. Cut pastry into 24 (7 1/2- x 1/2-inch) strips. Twist strips and arrange on baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake 10 minutes or until golden.

