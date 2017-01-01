Parmesan and Herb Cheese Straws

Preheat oven to 425°; place a rack in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk egg white in a small bowl. Unfold puff pastry sheet on lightly floured surface, and roll out to a 12- x 13-inch rectangle; brush with egg white. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh thyme, and chopped fresh parsley over half of the rectangle, and fold the other half on top. Roll out pastry slightly (rectangle should be about 12 1/2 x 7 1/2 inches). Brush with remaining egg white, and sprinkle with sea salt. Place pastry on a baking sheet and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes. Trim the ends of the rectangle to make even. Cut pastry into 24 (7 1/2- x 1/2-inch) strips. Twist strips and arrange on baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake 10 minutes or until golden.