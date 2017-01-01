Pineapple-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Napoleon

Unfold puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface; roll the pastry out to 1/16-inch thickness. Cut pastry into 9 equal squares; discard 1 square. Transfer pastry squares to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Pierce pastry squares with a fork, and sprinkle evenly with sugar; chill pastry in the fridge for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. Bake the pastry squares for about 15-18 minutes or until puffed and golden; let cool. Divide 2 teaspoons honey evenly among 4 dessert plates, dabbing 1/2 teaspoon in the center of each. Place 1 pastry square on top of each dab of honey. Combine ricotta cheese with vanilla in a small bowl. Spoon 1/4 cup ricotta cheese mixture on top of each pastry square, dividing pineapple slices (6 slices per pastry) evenly among plates. Divide 4 teaspoons honey, drizzling 1 teaspoon over the pineapple slices on each plate; top each with a second pastry square. Serve immediately.