Preheat oven to 200°. Put cornflakes into a food processor; pulse until fine, and set aside. Whisk eggs with milk in a bowl; add vanilla extract. Place bread slices (2 at a time) into batter; let soak for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat, and melt butter. Coat 1 slice of bread on both sides with cornflake crumbs; cook for 2–3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining bread, and serve with pure maple syrup and fresh fruit