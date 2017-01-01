Scallop Ceviche

Combine scallops, cherry tomatoes, serrano chile peppers, chopped fresh cilantro, red onion, orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, coconut, and salt, in a nonreactive (stainless steel or glass) bowl. Mix well; cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 16 hours. Spoon the ceviche into 6 small (4-ounce) glasses, and garnish with fresh cilantro. Serve immediately.