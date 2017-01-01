- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 127mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Scallop Ceviche
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine scallops, cherry tomatoes, serrano chile peppers, chopped fresh cilantro, red onion, orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, coconut, and salt, in a nonreactive (stainless steel or glass) bowl. Mix well; cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 16 hours. Spoon the ceviche into 6 small (4-ounce) glasses, and garnish with fresh cilantro. Serve immediately.
Anna Getty's Easy Green Organic (Chronicle Books)