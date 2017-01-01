Edamame "Guacamole" with Chile-Dusted Pita Chips

Preheat oven to 400°. Purée 3 cups edamame, 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, and warm water in a food processor; set aside. Chop 1 cup edamame, and combine with red onion, roasted red bell peppers, yellow bell pepper, lime juice, jalapeño, 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, cilantro, parsley, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Fold into purée. Slice pitas into eighths, and brush with olive oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and chili powder. Bake for 10 minutes. Serve with edamame mixture.