Pork Tenderloin with Cabbage and Apple Slaw

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, turning occasionally, for 6–8 minutes or until browned.

Step 2 Transfer skillet to the oven, and roast at 400° for 12-14 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Let rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.