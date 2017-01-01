- Calories per serving 247
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 284mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Pork Tenderloin with Cabbage and Apple Slaw
Photo: Hallie Burton
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, turning occasionally, for 6–8 minutes or until browned.
Step 2
Transfer skillet to the oven, and roast at 400° for 12-14 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Let rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.
Step 3
Meanwhile, combine the vinegar, honey, and remaining salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the cabbage and apples; toss. Let slaw sit for 5 minutes, tossing occasionally. Fold in cilantro, and serve with the pork.