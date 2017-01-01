Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Photo: Hallie Burton (no styling)
Prep Time
13 Mins
Cook Time
17 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Kate Merker
March 2016

This spaghetti dish is ready in under 30 minutes, including prep and cook time, making it the perfect weeknight dinner option!

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 3/4 pound ground sirloin
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 cup fresh chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 486
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 628mg
  • Calcium per serving 168mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes or until soft.

Step 2

Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the ground sirloin, salt, and pepper; cook, breaking up the ground sirloin with a spoon, for 4-5 minutes or until ground sirloin is no longer pink. Add tomatoes, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Stir in the parsley.

Step 3

Serve pasta with the sauce, and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.

