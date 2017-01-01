Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes or until soft.

Step 2

Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the ground sirloin, salt, and pepper; cook, breaking up the ground sirloin with a spoon, for 4-5 minutes or until ground sirloin is no longer pink. Add tomatoes, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Stir in the parsley.