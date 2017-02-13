Slow Cooker Chicken with Tarragon and Leeks

Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2-3 thighs and 1 1/2 cups vegetables)
Allison Fishman
March 2016

Not only does the chicken cook in the slow-cooker, so do the baby new potaotes and leeks!

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds baby new potatoes (about 16)
  • 8 skinless bone-in chicken thighs (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 3 leeks (white and light green parts only), halved lengthwise, rinsed, and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed
  • 1/3 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup low-fat Greek-style yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 512
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 102mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 187mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add chicken, leeks, wine, and salt.

Step 2

Cover; cook on high for 3–4 hours or on low for 6–7 hours until chicken and potatoes are tender.

Step 3

Transfer chicken and all but 4 potatoes evenly to plates. Use a fork to smash remaining potatoes into cooking liquid.

Step 4

Add peas, milk, and yogurt; cook for about 10 minutes or just until heated through. Spoon over chicken, and sprinkle with tarragon.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up