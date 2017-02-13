Slow Cooker Chicken with Tarragon and Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 Place potatoes in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add chicken, leeks, wine, and salt.

Step 2 Cover; cook on high for 3–4 hours or on low for 6–7 hours until chicken and potatoes are tender.

Step 3 Transfer chicken and all but 4 potatoes evenly to plates. Use a fork to smash remaining potatoes into cooking liquid.