- Calories per serving 378
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 595mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins
Photo: Hallie Burton (no styling)
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Coat both sides of each salmon fillet evenly with seasoning; cover and cook for 3–4 minutes per side or until opaque throughout and blackened.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in another skillet, bring the broccoli rabe and 1/2 cup water to a simmer. Cover and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3–4 minutes or until tender; drain and transfer to a plate.
Step 3
Wipe out the second skillet, and heat oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and salt, and cook for about 3 minutes or until softened. Mix in the raisins and broccoli rabe. Serve with the salmon and lemon wedges.