Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins

Photo: Hallie Burton (no styling)
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 6 ounces salmon plus 1/4 of the vegetable mixture)
Kate Merker
March 2016

Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning or blackened spice mix
  • 1 bunch broccoli rabe (about 1 pound)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 shallots, sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 378
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 595mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Coat both sides of each salmon fillet evenly with seasoning; cover and cook for 3–4 minutes per side or until opaque throughout and blackened.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in another skillet, bring the broccoli rabe and 1/2 cup water to a simmer. Cover and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3–4 minutes or until tender; drain and transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Wipe out the second skillet, and heat oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and salt, and cook for about 3 minutes or until softened. Mix in the raisins and broccoli rabe. Serve with the salmon and lemon wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up