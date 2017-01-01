Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Coat both sides of each salmon fillet evenly with seasoning; cover and cook for 3–4 minutes per side or until opaque throughout and blackened.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in another skillet, bring the broccoli rabe and 1/2 cup water to a simmer. Cover and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3–4 minutes or until tender; drain and transfer to a plate.