- Calories per serving 318
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 188mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Libido-Boosting Stir-Fry
Stir-fry is a quick and healthy meal, perfect for a weeknight dinner in minutes and amazing as leftovers for lunch. It’s also versatile: You can easily tinker with the dish by trying new ingredients. One simple way to spice things up? Add ginger to your stir-fry–it’s flavorful, packs major health benefits, and is thought to rev your sex drive too. Our libido-boosting stir-fry has other health perks as well; here’s what you’re getting when you make this tasty meal.
First, you’ve got the fresh ginger to spice things up, but there’s other libido boosters in here too. Skirt steak provides a hit of iron, which helps to keep energy up. The asparagus and brown rice in this dish contain zinc, which may be linked to testosterone production, a crucial sex hormone in both men and women.
Another bonus? This dish is only 318 calories per serving, despite offering a hearty serving of protein and fiber to fill you up. It’ll be healthier than ordering takeout–you know what’s in it, and it’s lighter in sodium and calories, plus you’ll have an easier time controlling portion sizes than when you’re eating straight out of that to-go box.
Try it next time you’re in the mood for a fun night in for you and your partner. Sharing a romantic and tasty dinner together is the perfect way to start things off. Your kitchen will smell amazing as you make your way to the bedroom.
Prep: 20 minutes; Marinate: 15 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes.
How to Make It
Cut steak crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Toss together with garlic, and 2 tablespoons lime juice; marinate the steak for 15 minutes. Heat 1/2 teaspoon olive oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the steak with the marinade, stirring constantly, for 2-3 minutes or until medium-rare; transfer with slotted spoon to a large bowl, and set aside. Add bell peppers and onion to the wok; cook, stirring, for about 7 minutes or until just tender. Transfer the pepper-and-onion mixture to a bowl with the steak. Add 1/2 teaspoon olive oil and asparagus to wok; cook, stirring, for about 4 minutes or until tender. Put the pepper-onion-and-steak mixture back into the wok. Add ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon lime juice to wok; cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes or until heated through. Add cooked brown rice to the wok; heat for 2 minutes. Divide the stir-fry among 4 plates, and distribute chopped cilantro and chopped cashews evenly on top; serve.