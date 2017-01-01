- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 411mg
- Calcium per serving 180mg
Mediterranean Detox Salad
Photo: Levy Brown (no styling)
Sometimes you just need a dish with super fresh ingredients to make you feel good inside. Detox your day with this Mediterranean-inspired salad and enjoy!
How to Make It
Cut cucumber in half, and slice crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Process 3/4 cup cucumber and lemon juice in blender. Add olive oil in a thin stream; pulse until combined. Season the dressing with black pepper, to taste; transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining 1 cup cucumber, watercress, artichoke hearts, celery, red onion, and feta cheese to a bowl. Toss with the dressing, and divide among 4 bowls; serve.