Mediterranean Detox Salad

Photo: Levy Brown (no styling)
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups salad)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Sometimes you just need a dish with super fresh ingredients to make you feel good inside. Detox your day with this Mediterranean-inspired salad and enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) English cucumber
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 6 cups trimmed watercress
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • 2 large celery stalks, sliced
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 411mg
  • Calcium per serving 180mg

How to Make It

Cut cucumber in half, and slice crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Process 3/4 cup cucumber and lemon juice in blender. Add olive oil in a thin stream; pulse until combined. Season the dressing with black pepper, to taste; transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining 1 cup cucumber, watercress, artichoke hearts, celery, red onion, and feta cheese to a bowl. Toss with the dressing, and divide among 4 bowls; serve.

