Feel-Good Salmon Sandwich

Photo: Levy Brown (no styling)
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make a healthy salmon sandwich by coating salmon with a spice rub and serving on whole grain rollls topped with spinach pesto and radicchio.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup toasted walnuts
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Dash of salt
  • 1 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 toasted whole-grain rolls
  • 4 radicchio leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 35g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 13g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 15g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 380mg
  • Calcium per serving 246mg

How to Make It

Put spinach, walnuts, garlic clove, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and a dash of salt into a food processor; pulse, scraping down sides of bowl, until smooth. Transfer the pesto to a bowl; cover and chill. Combine paprika, dark brown sugar, crushed red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Pat dry salmon fillets; sprinkle tops with spice mixture. Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook fish 7 minutes on both sides or until golden and cooked through. Split rolls in half; spread 1 tablespoon pesto on each bottom, and top with 1 fillet and 1 radicchio leaf. Add tops of rolls. Serve with extra pesto.

