- Calories per serving 144
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 188mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Spring Salad of Roasted Asparagus, Goat Cheese, and Toasted Pine Nuts
Pair roasted red and golden beets and goat cheese with crisp baby greens and walnuts for a salad that screams summertime. Ready in under 30 minutes, this side dish is healthy, plus quick and easy.
How to Make It
Whisk together 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in 1 tablespoon oil and then 1 tablespoon hot water until well-blended. Toss beets in a small bowl with 1 teaspoon of the vinaigrette, and set aside.
Preheat oven to 450°. Toss asparagus with remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in a small shallow baking pan. Arrange in a single layer in pan, and sprinkle with salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; roast in middle of oven, shaking pan occasionally, for 10 minutes or until lightly browned and just tender. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, and return to oven for 1 minute or until vinegar is reduced to a glaze.
Arrange salad greens, asparagus, and reserved beets on 4 plates, and sprinkle with pine nuts and goat cheese. Drizzle salad with remaining vinaigrette, and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately.