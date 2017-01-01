Risotto with Edamame

Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet, and sauté onion and shallots for about 6 minutes or until golden. Add rice, and stir to coat 1 minute more. Add wine; stir well. Add edamame, hot chicken stock, and salt. Cook until nearly all liquid is absorbed, stirring constantly. Add 5 1/2 cups broth (1/2 cup at a time), stirring constantly until each portion is absorbed before adding the next. (Rice should be creamy but al dente.) Remove from heat, add butter and 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese; stir well. Season with freshly ground pepper. Top each serving with more cheese and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.