- Calories per serving 92
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Sugars per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 54mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat, and add brown sugar; stir until smooth. Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, oats, and salt in a medium bowl. Combine butter mixture with the dry ingredients, and add egg and vanilla extract. Fold in walnuts and bittersweet chocolate. Mix well, and spoon by tablespoonfuls onto lightly greased baking sheets. Bake for 12 minutes or until tops are dry to the touch.