- Calories per serving 391
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 727mg
- Calcium per serving 379mg
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°. Stir together first 5 ingredients (through basil).
Step 2
Spoon 1 cup marinara sauce into bottom of an 8-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish. Top with 2 noodles. Spread 3/4 cup cheese mixture over sauce to cover evenly. Arrange 1 1/2 cups roasted vegetables in 1 layer. Spoon 3/4 cup sauce over vegetables, top with 2 noodles, remaining 3/4 cup cheese mixture, 1 1/2 cups vegetables, 2 noodles, and remaining 1 1/4 cups sauce. Cover with foil, and bake for 20 minutes.
Step 3
Remove foil, and sprinkle top with mozzarella. Bake in middle of oven for 20 minutes more or until cheese is melted, sauce is bubbling, and noodles are tender.
Step 4
Let cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting into pieces; serve.