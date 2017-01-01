Oatmeal Pancakes with Wild Blueberry Sauce

Yield
Makes about 12 pancakes
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups frozen wild blueberries, thawed
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Sugars per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 242mg
  • Calcium per serving 101mg

How to Make It

Soak oats in buttermilk in a small bowl for 15 minutes. Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs together with egg whites in a small bowl, and stir in milk. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and stir. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and coat with cooking spray. Pour about 1/2 cup batter per pancake onto hot skillet, and cook 2 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Flip and cook 2 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Transfer to a plate; keep warm. Cook remaining batter in batches. Meanwhile, combine blueberries, 1/4 cup sugar, and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat until berries pop. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Spoon blueberry sauce over pancakes; serve.

