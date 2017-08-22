Salmon Cakes with Dill Sauce

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 salmon cakes and 1/4 cup yogurt sauce)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total Time: 40 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups leftover salmon, broken into pieces
  • 1 1/4 cups leftover wheat berries
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • 4 large egg whites, divided
  • 3/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 1 cup 2% Greek-style yogurt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers
  • 4 teaspoons pickled ginger

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 387
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 431mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Mix salmon, wheat berries, whole-wheat breadcrumbs, and 3 egg whites. Form into 8 patties; chill for 15 minutes. Dip cakes in remaining egg white and dredge in panko.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425°. Combine yogurt, dill, and lemon juice; set aside.

Step 3

Bake salmon cakes in middle of oven for 15 minutes or until heated through and tops are golden. Preheat broiler; brown tops of cakes for 10–20 seconds. Serve with cucumbers, pickled ginger, and dill sauce.

