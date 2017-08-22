Salmon Cakes with Dill Sauce

Mix salmon, wheat berries, whole-wheat breadcrumbs, and 3 egg whites. Form into 8 patties; chill for 15 minutes. Dip cakes in remaining egg white and dredge in panko.

Step 3

Bake salmon cakes in middle of oven for 15 minutes or until heated through and tops are golden. Preheat broiler; brown tops of cakes for 10–20 seconds. Serve with cucumbers, pickled ginger, and dill sauce.