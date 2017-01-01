Maple-Glazed Salmon with Warm Wheat Berry Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 4 cups water to boil; add wheat berries. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, for 1 hour or until tender and most of liquid is absorbed. Drain; set aside.

Step 2 Cook carrots and celery in 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over moderate heat for 3 minutes or until tender. Add wheat berries and cranberries, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until hot. Transfer to serving bowl, and stir in next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Cover and keep warm.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 450°. Brush a baking sheet with 1 teaspoon olive oil; arrange salmon, skin side down. Combine maple syrup and mustard; spread on top of salmon. Roast in middle of oven for 7 minutes. Turn broiler on; broil salmon for 3–4 minutes or until golden on top. Transfer salmon to a cutting board, and cut half of it into 4 (6-ounce) pieces; reserve the rest.