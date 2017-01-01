Maple-Glazed Salmon with Warm Wheat Berry Salad

Photo: Kate SearsPhoto: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Yield
Makes 4 servings (plus leftovers) (serving size: 6 ounces salmon and 1 cup salad)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour 15 minutes; Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cups wheat berries
  • 1/2 cup finely diced carrots
  • 1/2 cup finely diced celery
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup toasted pecans
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 pounds salmon
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 cups mâche lettuce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 419
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 312mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 4 cups water to boil; add wheat berries. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, for 1 hour or until tender and most of liquid is absorbed. Drain; set aside.

Step 2

Cook carrots and celery in 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over moderate heat for 3 minutes or until tender. Add wheat berries and cranberries, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until hot. Transfer to serving bowl, and stir in next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 450°. Brush a baking sheet with 1 teaspoon olive oil; arrange salmon, skin side down. Combine maple syrup and mustard; spread on top of salmon. Roast in middle of oven for 7 minutes. Turn broiler on; broil salmon for 3–4 minutes or until golden on top. Transfer salmon to a cutting board, and cut half of it into 4 (6-ounce) pieces; reserve the rest.

Step 4

Reserve 1 1/2 cups wheat berry mixture. Stir mâche into the remaining wheat berry salad. Serve each piece of salmon on top of salad.

