Cheesy Polenta with Roasted Vegetables

Photo: Kate Sears; Styling: Dani Fisher
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total Time: 40 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 3 pounds eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 4 large bell peppers, cut into wedges
  • 3 zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cups instant polenta
  • 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 12 fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 353
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 69g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 207mg
  • Calcium per serving 101mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler. In batches, place eggplant, bell peppers, and zucchini on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Broil for 3–4 minutes per side or until golden. Transfer to plate; set aside.

Step 2

Bring chicken broth and water to a boil in a pan; slowly whisk in polenta. Simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in goat cheese and 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

Step 3

Spoon polenta into 4 bowls; top evenly with vegetables (1 cup each), basil, and remaining 1 tablespoon Parmesan.

