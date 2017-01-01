Cheesy Polenta with Roasted Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler. In batches, place eggplant, bell peppers, and zucchini on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Broil for 3–4 minutes per side or until golden. Transfer to plate; set aside.

Step 2 Bring chicken broth and water to a boil in a pan; slowly whisk in polenta. Simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in goat cheese and 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.