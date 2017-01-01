- Calories per serving 309
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 265mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin
This one-recipe meal serves up a delicious plate of pork tenderloin slices, mashed sweet potatoes, and brussels sprouts.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Cut sprouts into 1/4-inch-thick slices; toss on a baking sheet with next 4 ingredients (through pepper). Roast in upper third of oven, stirring occasionally for 25 minutes or until crisp and tender; set aside.
Reduce oven temperature to 400°. Prick sweet potatoes with a fork, and wrap in foil. Roast in middle of oven for 1 hour 15 minutes or until tender. Let cool; peel. Mash until almost smooth; cover and keep warm.
Meanwhile, place tenderloins on a lightly oiled baking sheet; spread each with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise. Toss panko, scallions, and horseradish in a bowl; pat onto tops and sides of pork. Roast in lower third of oven for 45 minutes while potatoes bake.
Transfer pork to a cutting board. Cover with foil; let stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, reheat Brussels sprouts in pan for 5 minutes or until hot. Transfer to a bowl; toss with lime juice. Cut 1 tenderloin and one-fourth of the other into slices. Evenly divide half the sprouts and mashed sweet potatoes among 4 plates; serve with sliced pork.