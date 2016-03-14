- Calories per serving 317
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 321mg
- Calcium per serving 193mg
Mini Chicken Pot Pies
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°. Roll out puff pastry to 1/4-inch thick, and cut into 4 (6-inch) rounds to fit over 1-cup ovenproof bowls. Keep pastry covered and chilled.
Step 2
Heat butter and oil in a medium saucepan over moderate heat; add flour, and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Add the milk in a slow stream while whisking constantly; bring the mixture to a simmer. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in next 6 ingredients (through pepper). Spoon mixture into ovenproof bowls. Top bowls with pastry, pressing against the outside edge of the bowls to seal. Place a sage leaf on top of pastry, and brush with egg white.
Step 3
Bake pot pies on a baking sheet in middle of oven for 17 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Serve hot.