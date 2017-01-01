- Calories per serving 292
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 96mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 120mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Lemon-and-Sage Roasted Chicken
This roasted chicken recipe is incredibly flavorful when cooked to perfection and pairs well with fresh, seasonal vegetables.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Place 6 lemon slices and sage leaves under skin of chicken. Put remaining lemon into cavity. Tie legs together with twine, and tuck wings under. Brush 1 teaspoon oil over chicken. Place chicken in roasting pan; roast in lower third of oven for 1 hour 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, cut root vegetables into matchsticks. Toss with potatoes in a baking pan with remaining oil and thyme. Roast, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes or until tender.
Remove skin from chicken. Discard lemons from cavity. Slice enough chicken to serve 4 (such as breasts), and serve with half of vegetables.