- Calories per serving 116
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 222mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Red Bean-and-Olive Oil Dip
Photo: Charles Masters
Here's a satisfying and slimming snack that can be a dip or a spread: Beans and avocado are loaded with filling fiber—and the oleic acid in olive oil may trigger tummy hormones that increase the feeling of fullness between meals.
How to Make It
Rinse and drain kidney beans and place in the bowl of a food processor. Add yogurt, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, pepper, and cumin; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish or bowl, and top with sliced scallions. Top with avocado, and drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired. Serve with baked whole-grain tortilla chips.