Cinnamon Streusel Crisps

John Kernick
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 28–32 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Anne Byrn
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (16.5-ounce) package refrigerated sugar cookie dough
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 87
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 71mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°; place rack in center of oven. Freeze sugar cookie dough 1 hour. Remove from freezer, and place on cutting board. Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices (about 28–32 slices); arrange 2 inches apart on 2 parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Combine brown sugar, chopped pecans, cinnamon, and, if desired, nutmeg in a small mixing bowl. Top cookies with 3/4 teaspoon streusel. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are crisp and browned. Let cool on baking sheet 3 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up