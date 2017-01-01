Mini Raspberry Tarts

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a mini-muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. Divide sugar cookie dough into 32 pieces. Coat hands in flour, and roll pieces into balls. Press each ball into tin, forming dough up and around into the shape of a tart. Bake for 11–12 minutes or until golden. Let cool 10 minutes in pan. Remove tarts, and cool completely on a wire rack. Using an electric mixer, combine cream cheese, sugar, orange zest, and vanilla. Spoon cream cheese mixture into each tart. Top each with a fresh raspberry. Chill until ready to serve.