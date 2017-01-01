- Calories per serving 245
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 234mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Festive Couscous
Lis Parsons
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Put couscous into a heatproof bowl. Stir in raisins, kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon each paprika, ground cumin, and ground coriander, and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Pour boiling water over couscous, and cover bowl with plastic wrap; let sit 10–15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff couscous with a fork; transfer to a serving dish. Mix 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds into couscous and scatter remaining 1/4 cup on top. Sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro, and serve.
