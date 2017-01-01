Festive Couscous

Lis Parsons
Yield
(serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Nigella Lawson
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 cups couscous
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon each paprika, ground cumin, and ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 1/3 cups boiling water
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds, divided
  • Chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 234mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Put couscous into a heatproof bowl. Stir in raisins, kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon each paprika, ground cumin, and ground coriander, and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Pour boiling water over couscous, and cover bowl with plastic wrap; let sit 10–15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Fluff couscous with a fork; transfer to a serving dish. Mix 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds into couscous and scatter remaining 1/4 cup on top. Sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro, and serve.

Nigella Christmas (Hyperion; $35)

