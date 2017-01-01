Orecchiette with Roasted Broccoli and Walnuts

Kan Kanbayashi
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces orecchiette or other short pasta
  • 1 bunch broccoli (1 1/2 pounds), cut into small florets
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (1 ounce)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 428
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 267mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking water, drain the pasta, and return to the pot.

Step 3

Toss together broccoli and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast, tossing once, 18–20 minutes or until the broccoli is tender.

Step 4

Toss the pasta with the broccoli mixture, butter, and 1/2 cup reserved pasta water. (Add more water if the pasta seems dry.) Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese before serving.

adapted from Real Simple

