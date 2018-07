Steak with Sautéed Fennel and Olives

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the steaks with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook steaks for 4–6 minutes per side for medium-rare or to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 2 Wipe out skillet, and heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add the fennel and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5–6 minutes or until slightly browned and just tender.