- Calories per serving 482
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 73g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 178mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 663mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Lemony Shrimp with White Beans and Couscous
Shrimp is everyone's favorite quick-cooking seafood. When you add in hearty cannellini beans and couscous, you get a company-worthy, one-pot meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a pan. Add couscous and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Step 2
Heat 2 teaspoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and scallions; cook 30 seconds. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring, 3 minutes or until they begin to turn pink.
Step 3
Stir in beans, parsley, lemon juice, remaining butter, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with the couscous.
adapted from Real Simple