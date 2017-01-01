Chicken with Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Kan Kanbayashi
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast and about 1 1/2 cups vegetables)
Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker
March 2016

This low-fat chicken recipe is packed full of nutrients and  features skillet chicken served alongside a salad of roasted sweet potatoes and spinach.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into thin wedges
  • 1 thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 bunch spinach, thick stems removed (about 4 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 412mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Toss together the sweet potatoes, onion, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20–25 minutes or until tender.

Step 3

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook for 5–6 minutes per side or until chicken is golden and cooked through.

Step 4

Toss the sweet potato–onion mixture with spinach and fresh lime juice. Serve warm with chicken.

adapted from Real Simple

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up