Chicken with Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Toss together the sweet potatoes, onion, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20–25 minutes or until tender.

Step 3

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook for 5–6 minutes per side or until chicken is golden and cooked through.