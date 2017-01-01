Pulled-Pork Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the first 5 ingredients (through salt) in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the pork, and turn to coat.

Step 2 Cook pork, covered, on high for 4–5 hours or on low for 7–8 hours, or until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 350° 20 minutes before serving. Stack the tortillas, and wrap in foil. Bake for 15 minutes or until warm.