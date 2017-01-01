- Calories per serving 320
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 142mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Pear-Cranberry Pie with Granola
Make this delicious pie with crunchy granola topping for a winning holiday treat. Pear and cranberry are such perfect flavors for the season.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly flour your fingers. With one hand, bring your thumb and index finger together on the edge of the crust of the prepared dough to form small peaks all the way around. Use your other hand to stabilize the pie plate. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.
Toss together pears and next 6 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl. Spoon filling into dough, and sprinkle with cranberry granola. Brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in middle of oven 50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and pears are tender. (If crust is becoming too brown, cover with foil.)
Transfer to a wire rack; let cool. Drizzle filling with honey, and cut pie into slices. Serve slightly warm or cool.