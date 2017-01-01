- Calories per serving 303
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 98mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Cheese Pie
Boost your immune system while satisfying your sweet tooth by first roasting the grapes in this delicious marscapone cheese pie recipe.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Working with prepared dough, cut into edges with scissors at intersecting 45-degree angles to form pointed pieces of fringe. Freeze 10 minutes or until firm.
Line bottom of dough with foil; arrange pie weights on foil. Bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until just set. Remove weights and foil; brush edges with egg white, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Return to oven; bake 10-15 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.
Turn oven up to 400°. Arrange grapes in 1 layer on an 18- x 13-inch baking pan. Bake in middle of oven 10 minutes or until grapes begin to release juices but are still intact. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool.
Whisk together mascarpone and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla) in a bowl until well-combined. Spread filling into cooled pie shell, and top with roasted grapes. Brush grapes with jam. Slice and serve.