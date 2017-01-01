- Calories per serving 320
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 172mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 574mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Tomato and Shrimp Stew
Kate Sears
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Cook onion and garlic in 1 tablespoon warm olive oil until tender. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and a dash of sugar; cook 10 minutes. Add 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper, to taste, and sauté with 1 tablespoon warm olive oil in a separate pan for 3 minutes or until opaque. Add shrimp to tomato mixture, and toss with cooked pasta. Garnish with additional basil.